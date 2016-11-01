Woman charged with murdering Doncaster man

A woman has been charged with murdering a Doncaster man who was stabbed to death.

Lisa Thorpe, aged 32, of The Avenue, Bentley, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning over the death of 50-year-old John Poole.

Mr Poole died after an attack in The Avenue, Bentley ,at around 12.30am on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital and died later that evening.

A post mortem examination established that he died as a result of a stab wound.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.