Woman bailed by South Yorkshire murder detectives

A woman arrested over the murder of a South Yorkshire teenager has been granted bail.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, whose body was found in Dinnington on Monday night.

The woman was held on Tuesday and Wednesday before being granted bail last night.

An 18-year-old Dinnington man arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday remains in police custody.

Leonne, who was studying at Doncaster College, was stabbed to death.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.