Woman and boy, 17 held over Doncaster murder

Police have launched a murder investigation after a Doncaster man died of stab wounds.

Two people have been arrested by officers after emergency services were called to The Avenue in Bentley at around 12.30am on Saturday.

The latest from police was a 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male were being quizzed by detectives on suspicion of murder.

A man in his 50s was initially found with life-threatening injuries early on Saturday morning. It’s understood the man was stabbed and was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

But police told The Star the man died in hospital on Saturday evening sparking the murder probe.

Formal identification and a post mortem examination was carried out yesterday.

The Avenue was closed off by police for most of the weekend as crime scene investigation officers carried out their enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Doncaster.

“Emergency services were called to The Avenue, at around 12.30am on Saturday following reports a man in his 50s had suffered life-threatening suspected stab injuries.

“He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died on Saturday evening.

“A post mortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place.

“A 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy are in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have now been arrested on suspicion of murder. Enquiries remain ongoing in the local community”

Anyone with any information is being urged to call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 37 of 29 October 2016.