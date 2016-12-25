Woman, 55, fighting for life after being hit by a car in Doncaster

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Doncaster.

Police are appealing for information after a collision in the Scawsby area where a pedestrian suffered severe injuries.

At around 5.35pm, police say a grey Citroen C4 was travelling along Barnsley Road in Scawsby, when the woman was hit by a car.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains. Did you see the collision yesterday?"

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 926 of 24 December 24, 2016.