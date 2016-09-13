Witnesses wanted after four lorries crash on South Yorkshire motorway

Witnesses are wanted to a crash involving four lorries on a South Yorkshire motorway.

The HGVs collided on the northbound stretch of the M18 near to Junction 2 with the A1(M) at 9am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said none of the lorry drivers were seriously hurt.

BREAKING: Sheffield-based footballer dies after collapsing during game

Man found seriously injured in South Yorkshire street

Huge backlash from parents after hundreds of pupils get letter home for wearing the 'wrong shoes'

Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher is loving life at Owls

Sheffield United: Matt Done makes a pledge to Blades boss Chris Wilder

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.