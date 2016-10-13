Winners set to be revealed at Doncaster Pride Awards

Community heroes who go over and above to help others are due to be recognised at a glittering awards ceremony in Doncaster next week.

Earlier this year we asked you to nominate the people who make you proud to live and work in Doncaster - and on Wednesday, October 19, the winners of the Doncaster Pride Awards will pick up their awards at Castle Park Rugby Stadium.

Doncaster Pride Awards.

The awards are run by South Yorkshire Newspapers, which includes the Doncaster Free Press, and aim to recognise exceptional people in Doncaster that have done something really special or given something back to their local community.

Nominees are due to receive their accolades in a wide range of categories, including Educational Person of the Year, Special Achievement in the Community, Sporting Hero, Award for Bravery, Fundraiser of the Year, Carer of the Year, Public Sector Worker of the Year, Neighbourhood Reuse and Recyle Champion, Inspirational Young Person, Special Award and Love Where You Live category.

Haroldine Lockwood, events manager, said: “There are many reasons to be proud of Doncaster, but the main one is the incredible people who live and work here to make it such a fantastic community. “These awards are perhaps the most important that the Doncaster Free Press presents each year.

“They honour the brave and the determined, the ordinary people who do the special things that prove to be such an inspiration to us all.

“I am incredibly proud to be involved with these awards as they recognise our area’s true heroes: the unsung people of courage and commitment who deserve recognition the most.”

See the Doncaster Free Press on October 27 for a special awards evening supplement.