Winners revealed at Doncaster Pride Awards 2016

Doncaster's unsung heroes have been honoured at a glittering awards ceremony to celebrate the great people who really make a difference in our community.

Earlier this year the Free Press asked you to nominate the people who make you proud to live and work in Doncaster - and the winners of the Doncaster Pride Awards were revealed last night at Castle Park Rugby Stadium.

Hundreds of people packed into the venue to hear inspirational stories of people from all walks of life and all ages going the extra mile for their community.

Tariq Shah, director of associate sponsor Vigo Group, told the audience the awards recognised "some of our most inspiring individuals and groups" who have "done more than could ever be expected of them to affect positive change, often overcoming significant personal challenges to help others."

The award winners and runners up were:-

Special Achievement in the Community, sponsored by St Leger Homes

Winner: Jackie Hewitt Main, founder of the Cascade Foundation, which works with prisoners and ex-offenders teaching them to read and write.

Runners-up: Ian Bacchus, of Firefly charity, and Colin Findley, of Doncaster Inclusive Centre of Excellence.

Sporting Hero, sponsored by Doncaster Knights

Winner: Martin Maltby, president of the Doncaster Wheelers, owner of Don Valley Cycles and Doncaster Cycle Festival organiser. .

Runner-up: Charity fundraiser Connor Steel.

Award for Bravery, sponsored by Atherton Godfrey

Winner: Jack Cox, aged three, who fought back after undergoing numerous operations for a kidney with less than four per cent function.

Runner-up: Cindy Brooks, who has shown amazing fighting spirit despite a number of health concerns.

Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Sidekick PR

Winner: Joanne Hobson, who has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity in memory of her son Liam who died of cancer.

Runners-up: Charity fundraisers Paul Bristow and Charlotte Lister.

Carer of the Year, sponsored by Total Finance Options

Winner: Doncaster Carers Service.

Runner-up: Nicola Russell.

Public Sector Worker of the Year, sponsoroed by Club Doncaster Foundation

Winner: Colin Joy, tourism manager for Doncaster. Colin sadly died suddenly aged 52 in June.

Educational Person of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Winner: Jan Welsh, who runs the New Youth Theatre group.

Runner-up: Frances Butler, a teaching assistant at Kingfisher Primary School.

Neighbourhood Superstar, sponsored by Vigo Group

Winner: Kym Clemitshaw, who volunteered throughout the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire and has been nominated by Sir Gary Verity for her enthusiasm and passion in supporting the occasion.

Runners-up: Stuart Boardman, a leading member of Hexthorpe Social Enterprise, and lollipop lady Susan Hodgekiss.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Award, sponsored by Vigo Group

Winner: M25 Made By U Ltd, which has developed a way for wasted carpet to be regenerated and recycled into a perfectly useable product. All profits go to a homeless charity.

Inspirational Young Person, sponsored by New College Doncaster

Winner: Abbey Booker, a peer mentor at a local youth club.

Special Award, sponsored by Doncaster Refurnish

Winner: Armthorpe Community Library

Runners-up: Football referee Chris Crowe, Doncaster Pride organiser Jenny Dewsnap

Love Where You Live, sponsored by XP School

Winner: Edlington Community Organisation, which as been helping people in the community for 15 years.

Runners-up: Nigel Cannings, deputy mayor of Tickhill, and Clouds Community Counselling

Overall Winner, sponsored by Doncaster Refurnish

Winner: Abbey Booker

