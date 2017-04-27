Winner of EuroMillions prize who bought ticket in Doncaster fails to claim cash

The winner of a £197,954 EuroMillions prize who bought a ticket in Doncaster has failed to come forward.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, today announced that the £197,954.50 prize from the EuroMillions draw on October 28, 2016 remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket-holder bought it in Doncaster and had until midnight yesterday to claim their prize.

As the deadline has now passed the money, plus the interest it has earned, will be used to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

"To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner - the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”