Window removed to get patient into ambulance near Doncaster

Emergency services had to remove a window to help get a patient out of a property and into an ambulance.

The incident happened in Epworth, on the outskirts of Doncaster, at 8.45pm last night.

In a statement Humberside Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called out to assist paramedics who were having difficulty accessing the property.

It added that the "first floor bedroom window was removed and shrubbery cut down outside using small tools, lighting and a reciprocating saw.

"The patient was placed on long board and transferred into ambulance. The window was then resecured."

No details have yet been released as to where in Epworth the incident took place or the nature of the patients injuries or illness.