An investigation has been launched after a shot was fired through the front window of a South Yorkshire home.

Police were called to a property on High Street in Maltby around 1am on Thursday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Damage was caused to the front window of the property but the occupants were not injured.”

Police are currently investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact 101, quoting incident number 59 of June 2.