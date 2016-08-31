Win tickets for a fun filled family day out at Doncaster Races

The 2016 Ladbrokes St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse is renowned for being a glittering social occasion, yet it is often not appreciated that it is also a fun filled day out for families too.

Children under 18 receive free entry each day of the festival when accompanied by an adult, and the family enclosure allows picnicking and the chance to enjoy the additional entertainment that is often provided.

Abby Chandler, marketing manager at Doncaster Racecourse commented: “Racing can be a fantastic day out for families and great value too! Our family area is perfectly positioned when it comes to watching the action and can let your little ones enjoy an up close view of the horses when they walk to and from the Parade ring.

“Families can also take a picnic which means they can enjoy a full day out without it being too costly, although we do have a selection of eateries too providing a great range of snacks should the picnic not suffice.”

If your family are racing novices a race card can be purchased on the day which will give an insight into the horses that are running, and the jockeys that are riding – or you could apply a less scientific approach and choose a horse by its colour or even by the silks the jockey is wearing! Some often have more success with the latter method than the former!

“There’s nothing like hearing the horses as they thunder down the finishing straight, vying to be first over the winning post. The atmosphere is electric and what better experience than for younger members of the family to enjoy a time old tradition,” concluded Abby.

And, whilst an old Doncaster saying suggests that ‘winter comes on the tail of the last horse of the Leger’ the final day of the festival is often blessed by sunshine and fair weather making it a superb way to finish off summer activities.

Gates open at 11am, so there is plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before the packed race cards commence and horses tackle the legendary St Leger turf. For tickets call 01302 304200 or visit Doncaster Racecourse

The Doncaster Racecourse has five family tickets to give away for the St Leger Day – Saturday, September 10. Tickets allow entry for two adults and up to six children up to the age of 18. So if you fancy winning a fun filled family day out simply answer the following questions and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Family Fun Day in the subject line.

QUESTION: WHAT SEASON IS SAID TO COME IN ON THE TAIL OF THE LAST HORSE OF THE ST LEGER RACE?

T&Cs: * The closing date for the competition is Monday September 5

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable • Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies Doncaster Racecourse

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Guests at Doncaster Racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a Challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.

Usual Johnston Press Terms and Conditions apply