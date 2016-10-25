Win chance to play air guitar with Genesis rock legend in South Yorkshire

Rock fans will be bidding for the chance to play air guitar with their hero at a charity meet and greet.

Legendary Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is heading to Rotherham Hospice on November 5 - and fans can win a chance to meet him.

Steve played lead guitar on all the classic Genesis albums from 1970-77 before leaving to pursue a successful solo career.

He has been called “one of the UK’s most innovative and influential guitar players” and is cited as an inspiration for rock stars including Eddie Van Halen and Brian May.

Steve is touring the UK next spring but is rolling into Rotherham on the afternoon of Guy Fawkes Night to present a cheque for £2,100 on behalf of local author Martin Hudson, the man who put the town on the rock map in 1991 when he launched the Classic Rock Society.

The society grew to national prominence and enabled Martin to launch Rotherham as a live rock venue. He organised 350 local concerts featuring some of the biggest legends of the music genre, Steve Hackett included.

Martin’s book Rotherham Rocked is the story of those times and its profits are being donated to Rotherham Hospice.

“It is a bit of a scoop getting Steve to present the cheque. He still tours the world playing big venues, is busily writing a new album and preparing for a tour, which takes in Sheffield City Hall next May,” said Martin.

“His Rotherham concerts were always a sell-out and he has a soft spot for the town.

He agreed to present the proceeds of the book to the hospice and spend some time with fans.”

There are six Meet and Greet places available, in exchange for a donation of £30 per person to the hospice.

From 12-2.30pm, fans can chat with Steve and have albums signed. Email your name, address and contact number to hospice fundraiser Sharon.Thompson@rotherhamhospice.org by the closing date of October 28. Six names will be chosen at random.