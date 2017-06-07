Wild owl rehabilitated and released at the Tropical Butterfly House

The Tropical Butterfly House has had an unusual guest recently...a little owl was brought in by visitor Paul Tredgett.

Mr Tredgett, of Killamarsh, Sheffield, found the owl in the middle of Marsh Lane at Eckington in Sheffield. The owl remained in the middle of the road and did not move when approached, upon closer inspection the owl appeared to have an eye infection. Mr Tredgett picked up the owl so that it wouldn’t get any further injuries on the busy road, and placed him on the passenger seat of his car. The little owl, which is just 15cm in height, hopped towards him on the seat, and Paul put his girlfriend’s ear muffs on the seat, which the owl then snuggled into.

The little owl was brought to the wildlife centre in North Anston, near Sheffield, which funded the medical bills at the veterinary clinic to treat his infected eye, and then looked after him until he was ready to be released back in to the wild 4 days later.

The little owl was released on Thursday 26th May by Tropical Butterfly House staff, and Mr Tredgett, near a barn close to where the owl was originally found. After release, another little owl was seen flying towards the owl. The centre believes that the second owl may have been the partner of the released owl which had waited for him to return. Little owls are faithful to one another, their bonds remaining for life.

Abigail Carter, Animal Team Leader at the Tropical Butterfly House, said “It’s moments like this that remind me that I have the best job in the world, and everybody at the Tropical Butterfly House would like to thank Mr Tredgett for rescuing the little owl when many people would have carried on driving.”

The Tropical Butterfly House looks after many captive birds including owls, hawks, kites, wading birds, parrots, cockatoos, peacocks, a kestrel, a raven, a kookaburra, critically endangered bald ibis, and a critically endangered vulture. Many feature in the twice daily Bird & Animal Display in the wildlife centre’s Display Arena.

