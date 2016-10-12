Wikipedia seeks Gaelic speaker to fill £30k-a-year role

It is already one of most popular websites on the internet for those seeking a quick answer to a nagging question.

Now Wikipedia is looking to extend its reach even further by recruiting a Gaelic speaker to increase its output in the ancient language of Scotland.

The massive online encyclopaedia has created a Gaelic version called Uicipeid and is now looking for an enthusiastic applicant who speaks the language to work with groups across Scotland, training others in how to write, edit and translate articles.

The person recruited to the £30,000-a-year part-time post, which is being advertised on the National Library of Scotland’s (NLS) website, will travel around the country spreading the word about the new encyclopaedia among other Gaelic speakers.

It is hoped that the initiative will encourage the dwindling number of people who are fluent in the language to practice their skills and share their knowledge of Gaelic culture, heritage and community by contributing articles.

‘Unique and exciting’ According to the job advert, the successful applicant will be expected to work 18.5 hours per week, mainly focusing on training young Gaelic speakers in how to create and edit Wikipedia articles with the aim of increasing “the online profile of Gaelic language and culture”.

The job is a partnership between the NLS and Wikimedia UK, the charity that supports and promotes Wikipedia, and is supported with funding from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the agency responsible for promoting Gaelic throughout Scotland and overseas.

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity for someone fluent in Scottish Gaelic who has a real commitment and passion for the language,” said Gill Hamilton, digital access manager at the NLS.

“We are flexible about where the Wikipedian will be based because we realise that he or she will need to deliver training in the Western Isles, Highlands and central Scotland. We hope there will be a lot of interest in this really exciting initiative.”

Lucy Crompton-Reid, chief executive of Wikimedia UK, said she hoped Uicipeid would become an “increasingly important source of information” for Gaelic speakers and would improve the online coverage of Scottish Gaelic history, culture and heritage.