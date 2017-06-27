Why is Doncaster called Doncaster?

You may live, work and play and have spent most of your life here - but do you know why Doncaster is called Doncaster?

Well, if you've ever wondered how the town gets its name, wonder no more with a quick history lesson!

Though Doncaster town did not exist before the Romans arrived, the word its name is based on probably did.

When the Roman authorities built a fort on the banks of the River Don they called it Danum, meaning the place or river called Danu.

This was the name that the local Iron Age inhabitants gave to the river.

Danu may have been named after an Iron Age goddess, as there is a Danu in Irish myths and a Don in Welsh legends.

The Romans commonly used local names to name their forts. It was one way of demonstrating power, linking their new authority with existing traditions.

Doncaster is generally believed to be the Cair Daun listed as one of the 28 cities of Britain in the 9th century History of the Britons.

It was certainly an Anglo-Saxon burh, during which period it received its present name: "Don-" (Old English: Donne) from the Roman settlement and river and "-caster" (-ceaster) from an Old English adaptation of the Latin castra ("military camp; fort").