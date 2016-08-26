When Rolling Stones stormed South Yorkshire stage

A decade ago tomorrow fans of arguably the globe's greatest group got a great deal of satisfaction despite wet weather.
It was only rock n roll but the downpour-drenched Don Valley Stadium crowd liked, liked it, yes they did.
August 27 2006 saw the stormy A Bigger Bang set follow past band performances there on July 9 1995 Voodoo Lounge and June 6 1999 Bridges to Babylon tours.
Damp didn't deter supreme showman Mick Jagger's Jumping Jack Flash amid the lightning and Get Off Of My Cloud beneath the rain clouds.
He quipped "You paid your cash, you get the same 100 per cent," adding " Congratulations to the Blades for getting back in the Premiership".
Full set list revisited below and, if you were there, share your photos, videos and memories with us.
Jumping Jack Flash
Start Me Up
She's So Cold
Let's Spend The Night Together
Sway
Streets Of Love
Bitch
It's Only Rock'n Roll
Tumbling Dice
--- Introductions
Slipping Away (Keith)
Before They Make Me Run (Keith)
Miss You (to B-stage)
Rough Justice
Get Off Of My Cloud
Honky Tonk Women (to main stage)
Sympathy For The Devil
Brown Sugar
You Can't Always Get What You Want (encore)
Satisfaction (encore)
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.