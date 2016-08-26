A decade ago tomorrow fans of arguably the globe's greatest group got a great deal of satisfaction despite wet weather.

It was only rock n roll but the downpour-drenched Don Valley Stadium crowd liked, liked it, yes they did.

August 27 2006 saw the stormy A Bigger Bang set follow past band performances there on July 9 1995 Voodoo Lounge and June 6 1999 Bridges to Babylon tours.

Damp didn't deter supreme showman Mick Jagger's Jumping Jack Flash amid the lightning and Get Off Of My Cloud beneath the rain clouds.

He quipped "You paid your cash, you get the same 100 per cent," adding " Congratulations to the Blades for getting back in the Premiership".

Full set list revisited below and, if you were there, share your photos, videos and memories with us.

Crowd singing in the rain

Jumping Jack Flash

Start Me Up

She's So Cold

Let's Spend The Night Together

Frontman Mick Jagger makes a point

Sway

Streets Of Love

Bitch

It's Only Rock'n Roll

Guitar hero Keith Richard

Tumbling Dice

--- Introductions

Slipping Away (Keith)

Before They Make Me Run (Keith)

Miss You (to B-stage)

Rough Justice

Get Off Of My Cloud

Axeman Ronnie Wood

Honky Tonk Women (to main stage)

Sympathy For The Devil

Brown Sugar

You Can't Always Get What You Want (encore)

Satisfaction (encore)

Light fantastic Stones show

Star front page news

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story When Rolling Stones stormed South Yorkshire stage Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...