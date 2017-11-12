What you need to know about big changes to bus tickets in South Yorkshire

Bus operator First South Yorkshire is making sweeping changes to its ticketing system in an effort to speed up boarding.

New ticket machines are being rolled out over the coming week, and day or return tickets will now include scannable QR codes, while weekly passes will be issued on smartcards.

Here's how you will be affected.

ADULTS

Single Tickets

Nothing will change, just inform the driver where you are travelling to and they will issue your ticket as usual.

Day or Return Tickets

Tickets issued will now be printed with a QR Code, unique to your ticket. Every time you travel with this ticket, you must present it under the scanner on the ticket machine to validate the ticket for travel.

CityBus, CityWide, RConnect, Don Connect and SY Connect tickets will also feature QR Codes. On a vehicle operated by First, these must also be presented under the scanner as above. However, on other operators' services these will still need presented to the driver as usual.

Weekly tickets

All weekly tickets will now be issued on smartcards. Drivers will issue the smartcard upon purchase, and for subsequent usage it should be presented to the reader on the ticket machine.

Keep hold of your smartcard for future purchases of weekly tickets. First currently charges 50p per card, but is waiving this fee until December 31. A receipt will be issued with each purchase, but this will not be valid for travel without the smartcard onto which the ticket has been loaded.

Multi-operator tickets will also scan on other operators' ticket machines.

YOUNG PEOPLE WITH MEGA TRAVEL AND 16-18 TRAVEL PASS

Single tickets

Nothing will change. Just inform the driver where you are travelling to and they will issue your ticket as usual. Travel pass holders will be required to show their pass as usual in order to validate their ticket for travel.

Day and weekly tickets

Megatravel or 16-18 Travel Passes are now smartcards and your tickets will be added directly to them. Ask the driver for the ticket you require and pay for the fare, which will be added to your smartcard by the driver.

Present your Megatravel or 16-18 travel pass to the smartcard reader on all journeys. This will validate your ticket for travel.

YOUNG PEOPLE AGED 11 AND UNDER WITHOUT A TRAVEL PASS

Single tickets

Nothing will change, just inform the driver where you are travelling to and they will issue your ticket as usual.

Day and weekly tickets

You will still receive paper tickets for day and weekly tickets. The ticket will state U11 and will NOT be valid for travel for any customer over the age of 11. Tickets issued will now be printed with a QR Code, which is unique to your ticket. Every time you travel with this ticket, you must present it under the scanner on the ticket machine to validate the ticket for travel.

For those aged 11 and over without a valid pass, drivers will not have the facility to sell day or weekly tickets as these can now only be loaded to the travel pass and are not available in paper form.

STUDENTS

Single Tickets

Nothing will change, just inform the driver where you are travelling to and they will issue your ticket as usual.

Weekly Tickets

All weekly tickets will now be issued on smartcards. Your driver will issue the smartcard upon purchase and for subsequent usage the smartcard should be presented to the reader on the ticket machine. Please keep hold of your smartcard for future purchases of weekly tickets.

First currently charges 50p per card, but will be issuing them for free until December 31. A receipt will also be issued with your purchase, but this will not be valid for travel without the smartcard onto which the ticket has been loaded.

Please note your student ID will still be required both at point of sale of all student tickets and for each subsequent journey for the products to be valid for travel. If not available, a full adult fare will be payable and any smartcard may be withdrawn.

TICKETS PURCHASED ON MOBILE

All tickets purchased on mobile will now feature a QR Code, which is unique to your ticket. Every time you travel with this ticket, you must present it under the scanner on the ticket machine to validate the ticket for travel. If any other ID is required as per the terms and conditions of your purchase, this ID must still be available for the driver to check in order to validate your ticket for travel.

To ensure your QR code is correctly read please try to have screen rotation locked and a reasonable brightness set on your device.

SCRATCH CARDS AND OTHER PASSES

First is gradually phasing out scratch cards. However, these will still be in circulation until further notice. If your purchase is fulfilled on a scratch card, please present this to the driver in the normal way.

Any other passes also need to be presented to your driver in the normal way.