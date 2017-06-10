What will the weather be like in Doncaster this weekend?

As Saturday gets off to a rainy start, here is what the Met Office says you can expect the rest of the weekend to be like in Doncaster.

Rain and blustery winds are likely to continue through the morning before gradually easing through the afternoon.

Some evening sunshine is possible further north with most parts becoming dry, but staying breezy.

Tonight the weather is expected to be mainly dry with clear spells.

More cloud if forecast later in the night, with the odd spot of light rain as it turns misty over the hills.

Tomorrow, there will be variable amounts of cloud with some bright or sunny periods.

Occasional showers developing, especially further west with parts of the east staying dry. Still quite breezy though.