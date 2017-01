After a week of plummeting temperatures, here's what you can the Met Office says you can expect the weather to be like in Doncaster this weekend.

There will be rain at first today, slowly clearing through the morning.

Cloud is expected to break during the afternoon, with isolated showers possible.

Turning breezy in westerly winds and frosty overnight.

A bright, frosty start is forecast tomorrow, turning cloudy with rain later on.