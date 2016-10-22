What will the weather be like in Doncaster this weekend?

Here's a forecast from the Met Office detailing what weather you can expect in Doncaster this weekend.

Today begins with a chilly, dull start to the day with mist and fog over the hills.

During the morning the mist and fog will clear with some bright or sunny spells developing. Scattered coastal showers at first will move inland at times.

Tonight showers will continue overnight and merging, at times, into longer periods of rain. Quite a breezy night, especially near the coast. Fog will reform over the hills.

And tomorrow after some early brightness it will turn mainly cloudy and cool with a brisk easterly breeze. Further showers are likely, perhaps easing later in the day