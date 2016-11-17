What's your favorite film by birthday boy Martin Scorsese?

Today's 74th birthday of one of our age's most influential film directors, screenwriters and producers is reason enough to consider his best big screen successes.

Born on November 17 1942 in New York City, he would go on to mastermind award-winning celluloid masterpieces from Goodfellas (revisited here) to Gangs of New York, The Departed to The Wolf of Wall Street, which you can rank here.

His movies, often themed on organised crime, Italian-American identity and Catholic guilt, would forge long term collaborations with sympathetic actors including Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.