Just before 5pm on Saturday promises to be big moment for the Lidl-sponsored schoolgirl.

Doncaster's Alys Spencer has been chosen for the once in a lifetime honour ahead of the World Cup qualifier as reward for championing the game among youngsters.

She said: "I'm very excited to walk out with the England team and feel very lucky to have been chosen. One day I hope to be the one walking out in an England shirt, as a Lioness at Wembley".

Dad Adam added: “I'm thrilled that Alys' dedication, hard work and passion have been recognised. It's a great opportunity to highlight the progress of girls' football, and importance of FA Skills programme, because it's one of the things that's kept her passion for football going for so long."

Lidl's FA partnership involves skill programmes nationwide for five to 11-year-olds, getting them involved in the game to increase activity.

Alys' special selection is in recognition of "her commitment to encouraging other girls in the area to get involved in the sport and the passion she has for football".

She has been nominated for the unforgettable experience by Andy Beaglehole, her coach at local Lidl sponsored FA Skills Centre, where she has been a dedicated player for three years.

In 2016, coinciding with The FA’s initiative to offer girls-only skills sessions, Alys convinced her dad to start girls only football team for her primary school. Encouraging friends to join skills sessions, she was instrumental in forming three local female teams catering for U7’s, U9’s and U11’s as a testament to her passion for her sport.

Company senior consultant Joanna Gomer said: “At Lidl we’re extremely proud to support grassroots football. Being able to meet and reward children like Alys and her family is a honour.

"Not only has Alys helped instigate the growth of female participation in Doncaster but she has demonstrated The FA Skills ethos of fun, keeping active and learning new skills while playing with friends.”

Alys added: "I would like to especially thank The FA Skills coach Andy Beaglehole as well as Dave Bailey, and Desi Rankin for all their help.”

Tune in Saturday tea-time to share her big day as England entertain Malta.