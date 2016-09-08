Well known former Doncaster assistant head teacher dies

A well-known former Doncaster assistant headteacher has died at the age of 72.

Retired Michael Gillott, more commonly known as Mike, was a former assistant head at Rawmarsh Community College.

Mr Gillott died at St John's Hospice on September 2.

An obituary described him as "the beloved husband of Cynthia, loving dad of Steven and Sean, dear father in law of Liz and Kirstin and a devoted grandad of Luke, Laura and Scott."

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on September 20 at 3.40pm.