Well-known Edlington local Isabella Strutt dies, aged 105

A well-known Edlington woman, whose life took her to the far reaches of Ghana and back in a long life, has died aged 105.

Isabella Strutt passed away peacefully at Headingley Park care home on July 23.

Isabella Strutt and husband William at the seaside

Her family had gathered there four months ago to celebrate her 105th birthday, and second letter from the Queen.

Her long life was defined by hard work and an urge to travel. Mrs Strutt had relatives in America and often visited Europe.

Mrs Strutt was the fifth of Horace and Ginny Wood's seven children, and was born on April 24, 1912.

The family lived on Victoria Road, Edlington.

Mrs Strutt worked 'in service' at a Halifax stately home before her and husband William, who she married in 1934, moved to Africa.

The couple spent a year in Ghana before moving back to Edlington for three months and then back to Africa again for three years.

Upon her return she worked at Victoria Road School and Hill Top School until her retirement.

Granddaughter Estelle Hood marvelled at Isabella's long life.

"What she would have seen in her life, that's quite a legacy," she said.

"The changes in the world."

Mrs Strutt will be farewelled at St John's Church in Edlington on Thursday, August 10 at 10.15am, followed by cremation at Rosehill Crematorium and refreshments at Edlington Officials Club.

Donations towards cancer research will be taken.