Weldricks help Doncaster Rovers fight flu

Leading regional pharmacy chain, Weldricks, have made sure that Doncaster Rovers’ football players have the best protection against flu this winter following a vaccination session at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Weldricks pharmacist Charlotte Wigglesworth gave 52 players and staff from the Sky Bet League Two club a flu jab following their winning match against Colchester this month.

Charlotte said: “As professional sportsmen the team rely on keeping as fit and healthy as possible to ensure maximum performance on the pitch. Having a flu jab will give each of the players a fighting chance to stay flu-free this season.

“Flu is highly infectious and still kills thousands of people every year. Symptoms can come on very quickly and include high fever, aching muscles, shivers and extreme lethargy.

“But it’s not just elite footballers who should consider a flu jab. Based on clinical judgment, we can administer the flu vaccine to people aged 18 and over in vulnerable ‘at risk’ groups. These include those with chronic respiratory illnesses, chronic heart, liver, kidney or neurological disease, diabetes, low immunity, pregnant women and carers. In these cases, the jab is free of charge on the NHS, and can be carried out at 36 of our local pharmacies in South Yorkshire often without an appointment.”

Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Ferguson said: “I’d like to thank Weldricks for helping protect our players and staff. The players work hard to maintain the fitness needed to be a professional footballer and these jabs reduce the chances of us losing anyone for a key game due to flu.”

Charlotte added: “Many of our branches are open six days a week and have extended opening hours so people can pop in after work or at weekends making it really convenient to get a jab. Even if you’re not in the ‘at risk ‘target group and you’re fit and healthy we can provide the vaccination for £11.98.

“Contrary to popular belief, the flu jab doesn’t give you the flu but it does take between seven and 14 days for a person to become immunised. The vaccination itself doesn’t hurt and is delivered in the upper arm. Some people experience a dull ache in their arm and a slight temperature for a few days but that soon wears off and is preferable to contracting the virus!”

For more information on Weldricks’ flu vaccination service, pop into your local branch or visit Weldricks website