Weekend crime spree as burglars target Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted a number of homes and vehicles in a Sheffield suburb during a weekend crime spree.

Thieves and vandals targeted several streets in the eastern part of the city between noon on Saturday and noon today.

They stole parts from a garden gate outside a property in Lichford Road, Heeley.

They then turned their attention to stealing lead flashing from homes in Normancroft Way and Angleton Gardens in Manor Park.

There was also a burglary at a home in Durlstone Drive, Manor Park, but police did not say what was stolen.

Meanwhile, vandals caused damage to doors, windows and and the roof at properties in Brimmesfield Close, Arbourthorne, Angleton Gardens, Manor Park and Coleridge Gardens, Attercliffe.

Three vehicles were damaged in Waltheof Road, Manor Park, Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, and Prince of Wales Road in Darnall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheffield East Local Policing Team on 101.