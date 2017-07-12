"We don't charge for plastic bags for liquids," says Doncaster Airport after figures released

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has said it does not charge passengers for plastic bags for liquids after a report revealed it was one of nine UK airports asking for cash from travellers.

Figures released earlier this week by the Civil Aviation Authority stated that the airport charged passengers 50p per plastic bag to carry liquids through security checks.

But in a short statement, the airport has clarified its position and said in a short statement: "Doncaster Sheffield Airport do not charge passengers for clear plastic bags.”

On its website, the CAA listed a number of airports where passengers are charged for the bags, which must be used to carry products such as beauty products, medicines and baby milk though barrier controls.

The table, which can be seen HERE and which was issued on July 6, includes a number of additional charges faced by passengers at UK airports.

A statement on the CAA's website said: "Whilst every effort has been made to ensure the information on this table is correct, we would advise confirmation with the airports before ticket purchase.

"The CAA publishes this table to help passengers compare different options before booking. It does not endorse the fees charged."