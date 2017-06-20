We'd vote to REMAIN if Brexit vote was held again, say majority of Free Press readers

A majority of Free Press readers would vote to remain in the EU if a Brexit vote were to be held again, a poll has revealed.

We asked readers how they would vote a year on from the EU Referendum which saw people in Doncaster overwhelmingly vote to leave the European Union.

And in stark contrast to last June's poll where 69% of people in Doncaster voted out, according to our survey - carried out as Brexit negotiations finally get underway - the mood seems to have changed with 62% now saying they would vote to REMAIN in the EU.

Just 36% said they would vote to leave - with 2% saying they didn't know.

31% per cent of people voted to remain in last year's official referendum - but that figure doubled to a whopping 62% in our poll.

Many have blamed political turmoil since last summer's vote suggesting they would change their minds if they were given a second chance to vote.