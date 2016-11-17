Watching Doncaster Rovers in League Two costs same as watching Manchester City in Premier League, football price survey reveals

Watching Doncaster Rovers in League Two costs the same as watching Manchester City in the Premier League, a new survey looking at the cost of football has revealed.

The BBC's annual Price of Football survey revealed that Rovers' cheapest season ticket for the 2016-17 season is priced at £299 - exactly the same price it costs to buy the cheapest season ticket to see Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium.

The study revealed that watching Rovers can prove more costly than three top flight clubs - with Hull City, Stoke City and West Ham United also offering cheaper season tickets for fans than at the Keepmoat.

Seven Championship clubs also offer cheaper season tickets than Rovers while 16 League One clubs, including local rivals Sheffield United and Scunthorpe, also weigh in with cheaper season tickets. The £299 was 11% above the league average.

The study found that the most expensive season ticket at Rovers was £384 - although several League Two clubs were priced higher.

The lowest priced matchday ticket to watch Rovers was £20 and the highest £21. Fans of both Liverpool and Hull can watch their team in the Premier League for as little as £9. The cheapest ticket was 7% above the league average, with the most expensive 8% below the league average.

Grabbing a bite to eat and drink at the Keepmoat can also prove to be a costly affair - Rovers have the most expensive tea in League Two at £2.10 a cup while a pie costs £3.10.

However, there was some respite for Rovers fans - replica shirts are among the cheapest in League Two at £39.95.