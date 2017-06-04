WATCH: Tributes paid to South Yorkshire's Britain's Got Talent finalists Kyle Tomlinson and The Pensionalities

They didn't win but didn't they do South Yorkshire proud?
Singing sensation and Ecclesfield School pupil Kyle Tomlinson finished sixth in the final of Britain's Got Talent. Aged just 15, it's expected this won't be the last you've heard of him. And Doncaster duo the Pensionalities, AKA Henry Hall, 84, and Malcolm “Malc” White, 75, finished fifth with their rendition of Frank Sinatra, When You're Smiling.
Full result - Grand Final
1) Tokio Myers - 24.2%
2) Issy Simpson - 17.5%
3) Daliso Chaponda - 14.7%
4) Matt Edwards - 7.9%
5) The Pensionalities - 6.9%
6) Kyle Tomlinson - 6.7%
7) Sarah Ikumu - 5.6%
8) Missing People Choir - 5.2%
9)MerseyGirls - 5.1%
10) Ned Woodman - 3.2%
11) DNA - 3.0%