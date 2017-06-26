WATCH: Terrifying moment huge articulated lorry nearly flips over on Doncaster roundabout - WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

This is the terrifying moment a huge articulated lorry nearly flips over on a Doncaster roundabout.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the HGV swaying violently to one side as it negotiates a roundabout on White Rose Way with the drivers' side wheels lifting off the ground - before the vehicle slams back down onto the carriageway.

In the 18 second clip, a man and woman can be heard exchanging a stunned volley of four-letter words as the drama unfolds just inches from the front of their vehicle.

In the footage, a lorry from Soham-based haulage firm Turners can be seen attempting to turn into Middle Bank from White Rose Way.

As the truck navigates the roundabout, the trailer begins tilting towards vehicles travelling along White Rose Way out of Doncaster. The driver manages to right the lorry and the wheels smash back down into the road as the trucker slams on the brakes and the vehicle comes to a halt.

After a brief pause, the vehicle contains onto Middle Bank.

Its is not clear when the video, credited to Jonty Oglesby and shared with the IdiotUKDriversExposed website was filmed - although the clip was uploaded yesterday.