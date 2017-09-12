WATCH: Stunning moment Britain's biggest rocket - carrying Sheffield science project - blasts into UK skies

This is the stunning moment Britain's biggest rocket was blasted into the sky - bringing space tourism a step closer.

The 27 ft tall rocket zoomed through the skies over Northumberland yesterday - with work from students at Sheffield's Hallam University on board.

The rocket takes off above Northumberland. (Photo:Jane Coltman).

Starchaser Industries launched the Skybolt 2 research rocket from Otterburn - and chiefs hope the mission will pave the way for manned tests of the firm's Space Tourism rocket in the future.

Standing 8.3 metres tall, the reusable British rocket is a collaboration with the Science and Engineering Faculty of the University of Chester.

Starchaser managing director Steve Bennett said: "There are millions of people who’d like to take a trip to outer space and a successful flight of Skybolt will take us another step closer to making this a reality.

"And as part of our Educational Outreach Programme, Skybolt 2 will go on to inspire many thousands of youngsters as it will tour schools following the launch."

The rocket's trajectory as it flew through the skies. (Photo: Jane Coltman).

Skybolt 2 tested vital electronic systems as well as a bespoke parachute recovery system to ensure the rocket returned to earth intact.

Other payloads included a science project from Sheffield Hallam University, commercial cargo and a number of video cameras.

A stuffed toy dog called Sam was launched for Morecambe Bay Primary school .

Although designed to fly more than 100 km to the edge of space, the maximum altitude for this first flight of the rocket was limited to 4,000 feet, so as to avoid interfering with commercial air traffic and to ensure a safe landing within the Otterburn Danger Area in Northumberland.