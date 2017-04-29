Watch: Sheffield Wednesday fans mercilessly troll Leeds United at Portman Road

Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in the play-offs at Portman Road this afternoon and their fans couldn't resist having a dig at their Yorkshire neighbours.

The travelling fans had to wait until the 77th minute to see defender Kieran Lee score the only goal of the game and confirm Wednesday's play-off spot.

However, it looked as if Norwich City were going to give Wednesday a helping hand after they went 3-0 up against Leeds before half time.

As news of their collapse filtered through from Elland Road to Portman Road, Wednesday fans couldn't help but have a joke at Leeds' expense.

Jubilant Wednesday fans gleefully sang 'Leeds are falling apart, again' to the tune of Joy Division's classic 'Love will tear us apart'.

However, Leeds battled back from 3-0 down to eventually draw the game 3-3 but Lee's goal ensured Wednesday would be guarenteed a play-off spot regardless.

The draw effectively ends United's hopes of a play-off place with the club three points behind Fulham in sixth and 13 goals worse off.