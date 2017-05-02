WATCH: Sheffield singer wows judges on Britain's Got Talent as girl group storm TV show

This is the moment a Sheffield singing sensation stormed TV's Britain's Got Talent.

Sheffield singer Lavelle, 22, and her band The Miss Treats stormed through Saturday's ITV show, being described by head judge as "the best" all-girl group ever to appear on the show.

The Miss Treats are a four piece girl group made up of Lavelle, 24-year-old Jeanette from South London, 19-year-old Moesha from Swindon and 22-year-old Bambi from Birmingham.

The band delivered a stunning version of Salt 'n' Pepa's Whatta Man to progress in the show which promises fame and fortune for the winner.

The group live together in London and all work different jobs, and have been a band for about a year.

Jeanette, who previously appeared on The X Factor in girl group Miss Dynamix, made the live shows in 2013.

She said: "It honestly feels so much better, we've been together for a year so I feel the chemistry is so much better."

Judge Alesha Dixon said: "You're really likeable and I thought all of you stood out, it was a very strong audition."

And the other judges were equally gushing, with Simon Cowell declaring: "Of all the groups, particularly girl groups who have come on this show, I think you could be the best one. I really think there's something special here."

And with four yeses, The Miss Treats were through to the next round.