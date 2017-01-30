Watch repairer arrested in South Yorkshire Police probe

A watch repairer was arrested over reports of thefts at markets and antiques fairs.

The 41-year-old, who has since been bailed, has been reported for alleged offences across the country, including Doncaster.

Anyone who feels they may be a victim should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 597 of December 2

