WATCH: Louis Tomlinson heads home to Doncaster for new video 'Back To You'

Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson came back to his home town to film the video for his first single since One Direction split up.

'Back To You', which features American singer Bebe Rexha, is set entirely in Doncaster.

Louis and Bebe can be seen wandering past rows of terraced houses and along ginnels, sitting in an empty pub, walking through a closed market and even on the pitch at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium.

Both singers are wearing retro tracksuits, perhaps in a nod to Louis' childhood in the South Yorkshire town.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Louis was full of praise for his hometown. And he has used images from Doncaster for his upcoming album.

He told the BBC that shooting the video for 'Back To You' in Doncaster was 'amazing'.

"I'm just the biggest advocate of Doncaster in the world," Louis said.

"If you're not from there it's difficult to explain - but if you wanted to completely embrace a fully fun working class night out, then you go to Doncaster."

On his co-star's reaction to the Doncaster, Louis added: "She was great. She thought it was cool. I did hear her team ask for sushi at lunch, which struck me as naive in Doncaster."

And asked whether Louis took Bebe for fish and chips, he said: "I didn't but I really should have! There's a great chippy round the corner from where we filmed, as well."

Louis is branching out on his own after One Direction split up.

The singer's new album is due to be released at the end of the year.

Louis said: "There's one song I'm really attached to called Just Like You, which is all about this view of celebrities that we're impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems.

"Heartbreak feels the same, loss feels the same, all these feelings are the same for all of us. Mine just look a load different to, maybe, Tom who works in the chippy from nine to five."