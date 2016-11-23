WATCH: Gang sneak into Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport and film themselves from plane cockpit

A police investigation is underway after a group of urban climbers videoed themselves sneaking into Doncaster airport and climbing into the cockpit of a plane unnoticed.

The shocking footage shows the group, who refer to themselves as 'Nightscape,' gaining access to Doncaster Robin Hood Airport on Saturday evening, sneaking into what appears to be an empty hangar, before climbing into the cockpit of an unmanned plane.

While making their way down the stairs from the cockpit one of the group can be heard whispering 'we're in a f***ing plane'.

Later chief cameraman Harry Gallagher turns the camera on himself and says: "These guys are in the plane.

"This is ridiculous. There's workers over there, and we're just in here."

The next piece of footage in the video, which was posted to the Nightscape YouTube channel on Sunday, shows one of the group saying 'f*** this' before running out of the hangar."

A police investigation is underway after group of urban climbers who call themself 'Nightscape' videoed themselves sneaking into Doncaster and climbing into the cockpit of a jumbo jet. Picture: YouTube

While in the hangar a caption is used on the video stating: '**we didn't touch anything**'

A spokesperson for the airport said: "We can confirm that an alleged incident took place on Saturday evening (November 19) in a hangar on the airport site and did not occur in a passenger area.

“It was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, with whom we are now working alongside in full support of their investigations.



"The ongoing safety and security of our passengers remains our number one priority."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On Sunday, November 20, South Yorkshire Police received a report regarding an incident of trespassing at Doncaster Robin Hood Airport.

"Officers are now looking into the incident to determine the exact circumstances and enquiries remain ongoing.

"Anyone with information should call 101."

The group have previously been reported to the police for videoing themselves sneaking West Ham 's London Stadium, climbing to the roof, running across the pitch and sitting in the dugout.

The video remains on their YouTube channel, along with other videos of the urban climbers sneaking into a military airfield and into the skyscraper next to The Shard in London.

