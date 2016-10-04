WATCH: Doncaster Rovers fan trips and slides down steps celebrating goal

This is the moment a Doncaster Rovers fan became an internet star - after tripping and falling down steps celebrating a goal.

The unidentified supporter can be seen taking a tumble as he enthusiastically celebrates Rovers' John Marquis putting Darren Ferguson's side 1-0 up in Saturday's 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The supporter, dressed in a light coloured top and dark trousers, leaps out of his seat to celebrate the goal but ends up tripping and sliding unceremoniously down the steps while jubilant fellow fans fail to notice the mishap.

However, eagle eyed fans have spotted the fall in highlights clips of the match, which comes approximately 14 seconds into the footage.

On YouTube Lewis Bridges wrote: "0:13 a Doncaster fan falls over" along with a laughter emoji.

While user JensonsBeard wrote:"Doncaster fan on stairs at 0:14 . That is all.﻿"

It is not thought the supporter suffered serious injuries in the trip.

Do you know who the mystery fan is who took a tumble?