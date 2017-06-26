WATCH: Dancing man impresses drinkers with energetic moves outside South Yorkshire bar

Footage of a toe-tapping man who spent an hour showing off his energetic dance moves outside a South Yorkshire bar has gone viral on Facebook.

The man, dressed in a green jumper and black jeans, was caught happily strutting his stuff outside Bluu Bar in Barnsley on Friday, June 23.

Footage of the man - credit: Darren Crossland Facebook

Rather than hitting the dancefloor inside the bar, the man instead chooses to enjoy the music from outside on the street and certainly doesn't hold back.

His larger-than-life dance moves attracts the attention of a group of women inside the bar who begin joining in with his routine.

The man starts out with both arms pointed above his head before shaking his hips and then turning round to face inside the bar with his hula moves.

He then grabs the railings of the bar, shaking his knees before moving into the middle of the road as his dance moves get more energetic.

After around a minute of dancing, he looks set to wrap-up his routine as he receives a high-five from one of the women inside the bar.

However, the dance moves continue as he walks down the street before he decides to return to the bar and have another chat with the revellers inside.

The footage finishes as he manages to persuade the women to buy him a drink to quench his thirst from such a lively routine.

His antics, filmed by Darren Crossland in Barnsley, have now gone viral on Facebook with the video attracting more than 150,000 views and thousands of shares.

Darren said the man was dancing outside the bar for around an hour to the delight of those inside the bar as well as passers by.