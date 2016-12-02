WATCH: Check out this amazing and groovy 1970s cinema advert for The Star

This incredible 1970s cinema advert for The Star has surfaced - and with its groovy soundtrack, serves up an amazing trip down memory lane.

The eight and a half minute epic shows a host of familiar places and locations across Sheffield and follows the lives of the Taylor family and how they all fight to read The Star every night.

The family are shown fighting over who gets to read The Star first. (Photo: Daily Motion).

WATCH THE 1970s STAR CINEMA ADVERT HERE

The clip, which has been shared on The Daily Motion website, is backed with a groovy 1970s soundtrack as the film shows news vans whizzing all over South Yorkshire to bring the news to readers' doorsteps.

The superb clip follows in the foosteps of John Taylor, who "used to be a steelworks foreman who now keeps a pub" and his wife Doreen as well as their two children Kay and Paul.

Opening with scenes of John walking dogs through the park, the scene switches to showing Doreen shopping in the city centre, with a plummy voiceover announcing: "Here's Doreen doing what all wives love best - spending dad's money!"

The film includes rare archive footage of the markets, the long-gone Goodwin Fountain on Fargate as well as action from Bramall Lane where "Dad never misses a Saturday match."

A van leaves the York Street offices. (Photo: Daily Motion).

John and Doreen are shown running the Woodseats Hotel with son Paul in school and daughter Kay a hairdresser.

The voiceover then introduces the fifth member of the family - The Star - cutting to footage of journalists at work as well as the paper rolling off the presses at our York Street base before being distributed far and white across South Yorkshire in a fleet of vans.

The headlines are then announced: "More price increases, time they cleaned up the Don, big crowds at Sheffield Show. another one way system in the city and 'teams unchanged for Arsenal match" - although it isn't clear if that refers to a Wednesday or United clash.

The film provides details of the Star Women's Circle, an exclusive women's only club for female readers - with trips to a hoisery factory and free tights on offer - and how John used The Star to find himself a new car in Chesterfield as well as Star sponsored junior football coaching and an appeal to buy warning alarm systerms for elderly people.

The clip wraps up with fantastically groovy 70s music showing Star vans delivering the newspaper to Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham and into the Peak District and a host of weird and wonderful characters entering the family's home - showing the broad range of topics covered by the paper.