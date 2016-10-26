WATCH: CCTV footage released in connection with South Yorkshire robbery

Detectives investigating a Barnsley robbery are asking for public help to identify men pictured in tell-tale camera footage.

A 24-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by two men in Wakefield Road area at 5am on Saturday September 24 when they are also said to have stolen his mobile phone.

Following numerous inquiries in the area, officers have now released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the men or have any information about the attack call 101 quoting incident number 310 of 24 September 2016 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.