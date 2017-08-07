WATCH: 30 years since Neighbours' Scott and Charlene got married - at a Doncaster church!

It has been 30 years since one of TV's best-loved weddings - but did you know Neighbours' Scott and Charlene tied the knot in a Doncaster church?

An astonishing 19.6 million viewers tuned in to watch Aussie soap favourites Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) and Charlene Mitchell (Kylie Minogue) walk down the aisle way back in 1987 - and the pair did the deed in Doncaster.

OK, it wasn't the Doncaster we call home but the Doncaster Down Under, not too far from the soap's Ramsay Street base.

The third most-watched TV show of 1988 (it was 18 months on before it was screened in Britain on BBC1 in November of that year), the wedding was filmed at a church which has now become a tourist destination.

The venue - the Holy Trinity Church in Doncaster, Victoria - was also used for the weddings of Harold and Madge, Drew and Libby and Lucas and Vanessa.

It has also become something of a tourist attraction, particularly with backpackers, while the church reported an increase in weddings there following Scott and Charlene’s ceremony.