WARNING: 'Violent man' with connections to Sheffield on the loose

A potentially violent man with connections to Sheffield has gone missing while being escorted by a health worker.

Kris Mackenzie – who is also known as Kris Hughes – absconded from the company of a health worker in Beeston town centre in Nottinghamshire at around 11am yesterday. He was last seen in the Villa Street area of Beeston.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "He has no known connections to the Nottinghamshire area and officers are concerned for both the welfare of the man and the safety of the public as he may react violently due to the unfamiliar surroundings he finds himself in.

"Members of the public are asked not to approach him and should instead call Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 999, quoting incident number 197 of 21 December."

The 32-year old is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, is of stocky build and speaks with a Liverpool accent. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey, hooded top with white flashes under the armpit.

Police said he has connections in Sheffield, Merseyside and Derbyshire.