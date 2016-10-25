WARNING: Fireworks alert after South Yorkshire shed torched

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue chiefs have renewed their public appeal to take care with fireworks after a shed was completely destroyed.

A rocket from a family firework display ignited the building on Verelst Avenue, Aston, Rotherham, at around 8pm on Saturday (October 22). Birley Moor fire crews tackled the blaze, in which no one was hurt.

Seasonal top tips for staying safe incluide ...

Bonfires: attend a public display rather than holding your own

Displays: if you do hold your own event, keep bonfires and fireworks well away from buildings, sheds and trees

Fireworks: store them securely and out of reach of children and follow instructions on the box

