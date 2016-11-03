WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT: Official Trainspotting trailer released ...

The first official trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the cult film Trainspotting, containing scenes of nudity and drug use, has been released.

Loosely based on Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh’s novel Porno, Trainspotting 2 - or T2 as it’s billed - is set to be released on January 27, and will see the original cast of the 1996 movie, including stars Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Jonny Lee Miller, team up again with director Danny Boyle.

The trailer features all the main characters from the first film (Renton, Begbie, Sick Boy, Spud and Diane), with a modern update of the first film’s classic voiceover: “Choose life, choose Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and hope that someone, somewhere cares."

The trailer starts with Underworld’s Born Slippy, which featured in the first movie, while young British band Wolf Alice’s track Silk soundtracks the second part of the trailer.

Scottish actor McGregor, who reprises his roles as Renton in the film, said earlier this year that the script is “really, really, really good.”

Watch the trailer below. WARNING: this trailer contains scenes of nudity and drug use.