WANTED: Miserable, downtrodden Northern men needed to star in new film with Maxine Peake

Are you miserable, tired, hard done by and Northern?
Then you could be just what producers of a new film are looking for.
Miserable and tired-looking northerners are being sought out to feature alongside Maxine Peake in a new feature film based on the 1819 Peterloo Massacre in Manchester.
The unusual call was made by Piece of Cake casting, seeking people who look 'downtrodden, tired, overworked and a bit hard done by' to appear as extras.
Directors are looking for men with longer, collar-length hair who look 'really miserable'.
The film’s release is expected to coincide with the massacre’s 200th anniversary in 2019.
You can apply HERE
