Wanted: Man sought after car set alight in South Yorkshire

Detectives are seeking this man after a car was set alight, going up with a 'large bang' outside its owners house in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said the owner was in bed at his home in Rotherham when he heard the explosion and rushed to the window to see the car in flames.

Officers believe the fire, which happened on Netherfield View, Dalton, on Thursday, May 18, at around 11.10pm, was started deliberately.

They want to speak to the man pictured, who they believe may hold important information.

While they recognise the image is poor quality, with a time and date stamp across the man's face, they say they hope the distinctive clothing he is wearing will jog someone's memory.

Detective Constable Karen Edge, the investigating officer, said: “The occupant of the house was in bed when he heard a large bang and rushed to the window, only to see that his car had been set on fire.

"We believe some form of accelerant has been poured on to the car and set alight, before the offender left the area.

"While I appreciate this incident happened a while ago, enquiries remain underway to identify the offender and I'd now like to ask for your help to try and identify the man in these images, who we believe may hold information about the incident.

"I know the images are not of the best quality but the man is wearing a fairly distinctive outfit, pale coloured jeans, dark wellies, a coat and a hooded jumper. We also believe he may have been riding a bike in the area on the evening of the incident.

"He could hold information which could assist with our enquiries and so if you recognise him, or know who he could be, please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1254 of May 18. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.