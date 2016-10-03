Walkers welcome in the Isle, say parish councillors

A new group aimed at walkers has received the backing of an Isle grass roots authority.

Haxey parish has over 40 miles of foopaths and bridleways, the longest length of footpaths of any area in North Lincolnshire. It already attracts walkers from Scunthorpe, Doncaster, Retford and Gainsborough Ramblers, Walking for Health Groups and many casual individual walkers.

At present Haxey Parish Council is in the first season of managing the maintenance of routes on behalf of North Lincolnshire Council. At the last meeting, members agreed to support the formation of a ‘Walkers are Welcome’ community group in the parish.

Walkers are Welcome is a national non-profit making Community Interest Company, which has over 100 members, visit www.walkersarewelcome.org.uk. It is available to any parish with a population under 35,000. There are currently no members in North Lincolnshire.

The aims of the organisation are to encourage and support towns and villages to:

1. be attractive destinations for walkers with quality information on local walks

2. offer local people and visitors excellent walking opportunities within their area

3. ensure that local footpaths and facilities for walkers are maintained, improved and signposted

4. contribute to local tourism with economic benefits to local shops, B & B ‘s, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

5. Promote the health benefits of walking and increase participation

Email haxeypc@live.co.uk or 01427 752228 for more details.