Walk was golden ticket for raising charity funds

Over 650 people lit up one of the city’s woods with their glowsticks and torches as they walked to raise money for charity.

The Willy Wonka themed woodland walk, which was organised by Weston Park Cancer charity to raise funds, took place on Saturday October 1 at 6pm in Ecclesall Woods.

Carole, Nikkita and Claire, the Umpa Lumpa Girls, United Kingdom on 1 October 2016. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Light the Night was attended by fundraisers, patients and local families, who all wanted to support those fighting cancer in our region.

The walk, which was planned by local walking enthusiast Robert Haslam and is now in its fifth year, began at sundown.

All those who took part were given a free torch to guide them through the 4.5km route as the night got darker and darker.

One lady took to Twitter to say how much she had enjoyed the event.

Team Fox, United Kingdom on 1 October 2016. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

@SheffTrudy tweeted: “We did it! The rain didn’t dampen our spirits, loved the wonka theme, team Fox will be back 2017!”

Team Fox completed the walk wearing T-shirts with a photo of children’s TV character Basil Brush on them, fox ears and neon necklaces.

They were not the only ones to dress up for the occasion. A group of five girls dressed as bananas and another three dressed as Willy Wonka’s helpers, the Umpa Lumpas.

There was plenty of live entertainment along the way to keep spirits high.

As the walkers finished the route, they were treated to some live music to celebrate their achievement.

Community Fundraising Manager, Sarah Cross, said: “We saw lots of outfits, Team Fox and the banana girls come ever year, but we also had people dressed as Umpa Lumpas, Wonka chocolate bars and golden tickets.

“We had a fire juggler and a neon juggler to entertain people and we had sweets hidden in the woods which the children loved. We had lots of families and walkers of all ages, from five to 80.

“We don’t know how much money we have raised yet. Each year we raise between £25K and £30K, so this year we would like to raise more than £30K.”

Weston Park Hospital is one of only a handful of specialist cancer hospitals in England and treats patients from all over South Yorkshire and beyond. Over 18,000 patients are currently under the care of the hospital.

Throughout 2016 the cancer charity will fund various projects to improve the hospital, including the expansion of research studies, improving the way cancer treatments are delivered and supporting the ongoing care of patients and their families.