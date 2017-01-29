Volunteers wanted for Doncaster's Heritage Services

Doncaster Heritage Services is looking for more volunteers to help inform people across the borough about the town’s history.

Heritage Services, which includes Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, Archives and Local Studies Library, as well as Cusworth Hall, has already seen the positive impact of volunteering thanks to its Doncaster 1914-18, First World War project.

The project is run by Doncaster Heritage Services, and is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund with a grant of almost £1 million. The main aim of the project is to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

Since the start of the project in 2015 more than 50 people have given their time to the project, however more people are needed across Heritage Services for 2017. People aged between 16 and 75 plus have already volunteered in a range of roles, from helping take the project on tour to helping deliver the project to schoolchildren and adults alike.

The volunteers have given their time for a number of reasons, including students who are looking to build their own skills, job seekers who want to gain relevant experience and those who are looking for a different way to spend their retirement.

The roles available include:

- Join the Great War on Tour – a fun and interactive travelling roadshow that includes costumes, crafts and handling of First World War objects, bringing their stories to life

- Help to deliver education programmes, bringing Doncaster’s heritage alive for schoolchildren and adults alike

- Get involved with researching museum objects and stories to be used in exhibitions across the borough

- Scan and photograph objects, letters, photographs and postcards to be added to the new digital archive on the project website

- Help with marketing activities by distributing leaflets and posters, and sharing upcoming events online

- Put your green fingers to the test as a gardener at Cusworth Hall and Park

Lynda Regan, one of the volunteers on the 1914-18 project said: “I volunteered to work as part of the research, digitisation and events team. I’ve learnt a host of new skills and made use of the ones I already had. Volunteering got me out of the rut I was falling into after my parents died, giving me a new interest and a new enthusiasm.”

Cllr Chris McGuinness, Cabinet Member for Communities and the Voluntary Sectors, said: “Volunteers make an enormous contribution to the borough and they work hard and give up their time to support a lot of worthwhile projects. Whether it’s theDoncaster 1914-18 project, helping out in their local library or even helping an elderly neighbour in times of bad weather.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing something different in 2017 to seriously consider volunteering. It offers great benefits and enjoyment not only for the people that you help but also for yourself.”

To register to volunteer, visit: www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/culture-leisure-tourism/volunteer-with-doncaster-heritage-services or email the Volunteer and Community Engagement Officer at victoria.ryves@doncaster.gov.uk.

For more details of the Doncaster 1914-18 project visit: www.doncaster1914-18.org.uk/volunteer